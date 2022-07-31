Jay'Shon Ridgle is known around Athens as a top athlete, being a track star ready for a breakout year at wide receiver on the gridiron.
What may not be known about him is that he cuts yards for those in need, in return that they come support the Golden Eagles on Friday nights.
He has one favorite athlete: his mother, a multi-sport athlete who gave birth to him at a young age.
“She is not a current athlete, but she was an athlete. When she was 15, she had me, and she still ran track and was a cheerleader; she was still doing activities she loved,” he said. “So, she really does motivate me, because I would think it would be pretty hard to be pregnant and still be able to run and do cheerleading, so I would have to say my mom is my favorite athlete.”
She may have been a single mother, but she embodies the message of Athens football’s motto of “tough people win” or “TPW.”
She instilled that message into Jay'Shon from an early age, raising him to be a “yes sir, no sir” kid who is dedicated to helping the community and his teammates alike.
“The mentality I have is ‘keep going.’ I go by TPW a lot just because tough people win in everything,” he said. “When it is getting hard on the field, you have to lock in, you have to pay attention.”
Ridgle is a young man with big expectations and a bigger heart. No one asked him to go cut yards for his fellow Athenians. According to Athens head football coach Cody Gross, that is something he did on his own.
It seems that Ridgle took his mother’s and Coach Gross’ advice that relationships with the community is immensely important.
“I’m trying my hardest (to give back). For instance, on the weekend I at least go up to one neighbor and ask them if I can cut their grass. and I am not going to be like ‘alright, you can pay me,’ especially if they’re elderly. The only thing I ask in return is ‘hey, can you come to one of these games?’ Come support us basically.”
Ridgle has found a way to gain fans for life, adding to the long list of people who support Golden Eagles football. For those coming to watch him play, they will see he has been equally as dedicated to showing up as a leader for his teammates as he is dedicated in the weight room.
He has tried to step up long before Coach Gross talked about how impressive his numbers in the weight room are. According to Gross, not only does he have a fast 40-yard dash time, but has the capacity to set an example for his teammates.
Ridgle talks about the positive results yielded from his positive attitude towards others.
“Actually it was (just the other day) I had a mom come up to me, and she asked if I was Jay'Shon. I said ‘yes ma’am,’ and she said ‘thank you so much for taking my son under your wing’ and now (that player) is our starting running back (Kameron Gatewood). I’m pretty excited now. He’s up there.”
Ridgle has spent countless hours preparing for this Athens football season. With him getting better each day, he acknowledges the opportunity in front of him.
“I have a huge opportunity to get my name out there,” he said. “I have been working hard out of practice and during practice. I am not only looking for (football) opportunities but I am also looking for school opportunities to (further) my education. I am working on being a bigger leader, bringing people along with me.”
Ridgle, with his never-ending desire to improve each day, says that he feels confident about the mentality he and his teammates have taken on as the season approaches.
“They have locked into instructions. They focus when they need to focus. In this heat, it may be a little bit harder, but they snap right back into it. They pay attention, and when something needs to be done, they take care of it right then and there. We have started coming together more. It’s way more than football. Like, way more. I know some people look up to me, but some of those people have also helped me out.”
Athens football opens up with their jamboree game on August 12 versus St. Michael Catholic School from Larry McCoy Field, the home of the Golden Eagles.
The following week will feature the start of the regular season, with a Thursday, August 18 game versus the East Limestone Indians, also from Larry McCoy Field.
