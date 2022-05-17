Keyera Jeanes of Tanner High School continued a wave of premier Limestone County athletes signing to the upstart Calhoun Community College women’s basketball program, committing to the Lady Warhawks on Tuesday, May 17 from the Tanner library at 12:30 p.m.
Jeanes joins Taylor Thatch of East Limestone High School and Morgan Morris of Elkmont High School as local Limestone talent going to play basketball at the next level for the restarted Calhoun women’s basketball program, which is now under the leadership of head coach Candace Byrd-Vinson.
In addition to holding tryouts and scheduling games for their upcoming season, Byrd-Vinson has spent time recruiting players from the area as well.
This included Jeanes, who is an All-County player who helped lead the Tanner basketball team towards a successful ‘21-’22 season.
In attendance for the scholarship signing were friends, teammates, school staff and 2021-2022 head coach of the Tanner girls basketball team, Jordan Paul.
Paul was complimentary of not only Jeanes’ ability on the court, but her character off of it as well.
“When she got in the program, we thought she had the potential to be pretty good,” Paul said. “I think this is the first signing in basketball we have had since I have been here. So, I think this sets the tone for things to come. I can’t express how proud I am of her. She is a joy to be around. You can tell just by watching her that she has a great personality.”
Byrd-Vinson says she realized the caliber of player she is getting with Jeanes and how she will be a great addition as both a player and person to an ever-growing Lady Warhawks roster.
“She has a sweet spirit. She is very happy; always smiling,” Byrd-Vinson said. “I am excited to get to know her better. I am excited to see her out on the court on the next level. This is a big moment for us all as a community.”
With Jeanes staying close to home, and with Calhoun being in close vicinity with the Tanner community, it will provide an opportunity for those who care about her most to continue watching her play.
“I think she is going to be playing for a fantastic coach,” Paul said. “(Byrd-Vinson) has already done a great job of recruiting locally. I am excited to see what they do as a whole.”
For Byrd-Vinson, not only has she signed a talented player, but she got to enjoy a homecoming as well, being from Tanner herself.
“I grew up here. I am a Tanner product. I graduated from Tanner High School,” Byrd-Vinson said. “You know, this is home. This is my community, and I love my community, so this is different here. I was in this library; I took classes and walked down these hallways. So this right here, it means a lot to me and I am excited for her and her future.”
She also hopes that it is the beginning of more to come.
“I am here to present her with an opportunity that she earned, just like I was presented with an opportunity that I earned. This right here means a lot to me; I am able to come back home and give back, because this is my community,” Byrd-Vinson said. “Also, she is staying home. So, her community, her friends can come see her play. So, we are glad this (Calhoun) program has been reestablished.”
Byrd-Vinson and Paul both had a message for the younger Tanner players in the crowd: That hard work pays off with events such as Jeanes’ and opportunities for the next level such as Jeanes’.
“You put in the work, you get the results,” Byrd-Vinson said. “Keyera has earned an opportunity for a full scholarship. That means her academics will be taken care of as well as anything athletically,” Byrd-Vinson said. “I hope I am able to come back and offer opportunities to more of you. I hope to see some of you in this same spot next year or sooner.”
Paul echoed much of the same.
“We are proud of all the hard work she has put in to get to this moment. I think this is a testament to the hard work she has put in,” Paul said.
“I hope it is a good example of what can happen when you do that. We are proud that Keyera represents our school and community.”
