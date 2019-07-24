In this April 25, file photo, Quinnen Williams poses with his new team jersey after the New York Jets selected Williams in the first round at the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. The New York Jets have reported for training camp without top draft pick Quinnen Williams, who remains unsigned. The sticking point appears to be the schedule of how Williams' signing bonus of about $21.7 million will be paid. The Jets hold their first camp practice Thursday morning, July 25.