The Limestone Child Advocacy Center recently teamed up with Harley-Davidson in Madison and the Athens chapter of Iron Legacy MC for the inaugural charity motorcycle ride to round out Child Abuse Awareness Month and directly benefit their efforts towards helping those in need throughout the county.
It began from the Redstone Harley-Davidson in Madison on Saturday, April 30.
According to Christina Bowsher, community relations coordinator for the LCAC, around two dozen riders took off from Harley-Davidson, went through Mooresville Road, onto Highway 31, down Forrest Street, Jefferson Street, around The Square and then headed back.
When they drove through The Square, they became part of the car show that was currently going on, with cars and bikes engulfing downtown Athens.
Bowsher was appreciative of the “good turnout” they had for the inaugural event.
She also said it highlights the importance of what they do.
“It lets people know we are out here in the community for them,” Bowsher said.
“I am really happy with the turnout. It got a lot of people’s attention.”
In total, they raised upwards of $300 from the first event of its kind for the LCAC.
According to Bowsher, they had an extensive geographical footprint as well, as riders from as far as Indiana participated.
Additionally, some riders took extra time to share their interest and appreciation of the LCAC.
This is something that Bowsher said did not go unnoticed.
“We had bikers who were very fond of the LCAC,” she said. “It was nice to be recognized in that way.”
