The Limestone Child Advocacy Center is hosting its inaugural motorcycle charity ride that will directly benefit their efforts toward helping those in need throughout the county, as Child Abuse Prevention Month reaches its conclusion.
The event is taking place on April 30, at Redstone Harley-Davidson in Madison, Ala., off Highway 20.
According to Christina Bowsher, community relations coordinator for the LCAC, the event is crucial to gaining awareness in the community about child abuse prevention.
“The event is special as it closes out the month and brings people together who might not ordinarily come together,” Bowsher said. “This is our inaugural charity ride and we hope to grow this event every April. When we prevent child abuse and offer resources to children impacted by abuse, we create a community that is able to thrive.”
The event is a three-way partnership between LCAC, Harley-Davidson and the Athens chapter of Iron Legacy MC.
“Without their knowledge and generosity, we would not have been able to do this event,” Bowsher said.
Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m., with kick stands going up at 11 a.m.
Single-rider cost is $15.
Two-rider cost is $20.
The News Courier will provide a larger in-depth story once the event takes place.
