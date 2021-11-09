The Bob Jones versus Hewitt-Trussville game in the first round of the state playoffs was supposed to kick off at 7 p.m. from Madison City Stadium.
The game did not start until 10 p.m. from Milton Frank Stadium, following a lighting issue with one of the light towers at Madison’s stadium.
Individuals worked on the lights in hopes of getting the game rolling, but were unsuccessful in their attempts, as the lights would flicker on occasionally before being going out once again, according to individuals who attended the game.
The decision to move the game to Huntsville’s Milton Frank Stadium resulted in the 10 p.m. kickoff time.
A large portion of the Bob Jones and Hewitt-Trussville faithful still made the trip, hoping to will their teams to the next round of the 7A state playoffs after a rare series of events.
The Hewitt-Trussville Huskies would end up winning the game by a score of 42-20.
The game finished around midnight.
The James Clemens Jets played their playoff matchup the night before, on Thursday, and the lights worked for the entirety of the game.
However, there is no known correlation to the game on Thursday and the lights going out on Friday.
