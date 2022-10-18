East Limestone’s Lily Hosmer has signed with the University of North Alabama Women’s Soccer as her destination for the next step of her career.
The standout striker for East Limestone, who was the leading scorer and major factor for their run to the state title game last season, is gearing up for her senior season following a summer spent at the North/South All-Star Game for the AHSAA.
UNA checked all the boxes, according to Hosmer, who has had multiple opportunities to see them play.
“I chose UNA for many different reasons. I absolutely love the campus and the Florence area. I appreciate it is far enough it feels like I have moved away, but close enough to come back. Obviously, I was looking into UNA for the soccer program and loved everything about it,” Hosmer said. “I have gone to some of their home games to watch them play and support them. I love their style of play and the way he (Coach Chris Walker) coaches, which is another thing that made my decision so much easier. Seeing the way the girls all got along and all had fun at practice, I knew I wanted to be a part of that.”
While the East striker is unsure of what position she will play for her new coach next season, she is not too worried about it, and says she is willing to help out “anywhere on the field.”
She has also made her current coach, Max Norman, proud. According to Norman, Lily signing to UNA is a big deal for many reasons, including representing East Limestone at a D1 program.
“Lily is the perfect example of how hard work and determination leads to success,” Norman said in a statement. “She is the type of person who never quits, never backs off and never settles for ‘good enough.’ I am so proud of Lily and excited to see her fulfill her dream of playing D1 college soccer!”
While Hosmer is excited for the chance to play D1 competition, she knows it is going to be a step up from the high school level. However, she will be ready.
“I know that going to play at such a high level of competition that my coach, teammates and competitors will expect a lot out of me this season,” Hosmer said. “While that does come with some pressure, I do appreciate that, because it will push me to do my best and allow me to get better every time I step on the field while hopefully being a good role model for the younger players. (I want to) show them that dreams come true if you work hard.”
As Hosmer prepares for her senior season, with many players from last year’s title game team returning, she says it will be “bittersweet.”
While it may be her last season with the team, it is also an opportunity to make it back to the title game, bringing home a blue map this time.
“Coach Max is already working on things to prepare us for this season and make it all memorable for everyone,” Hosmer said.
East Limestone’s girls soccer team in 2021-2022 set school records for wins in a season and winning streak in a single season, among other individual records.
