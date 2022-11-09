In front of a full crowd of loyal supporters, East Limestone girls soccer senior Lily Hosmer signed to play at the next level for UNA women's soccer in the East gym lobby.
Plenty of people took the time to get photos with Hosmer, while head coach Max Norman announced to the crowd the importance of the moment.
"It is a big deal to get a D1 college scholarship. Lily has worked extremely hard for this and I know personally, I am unbelievably proud," Norman said.
Hosmer, who also participated in the state's North/South All-Star Game this summer, can add signing to play big time college soccer to her list of accomplishments, and is thankful for everyone who has made a dream of hers a reality.
"I have always dreamed of this day," Hosmer said. "Since I was younger, I wanted to sign somewhere. I looked at this table and just knew that I would be there. I am so appreciative of everybody; I have had so many coaches help me along the way. My parents are amazing and they have pushed me to be who I am today. Soccer is something that gives me joy and I can't wait to do it for four more years (in college)."
With Hosmer scoring goals in bunches and Coach Norman guiding the way, the talented East girls soccer team reached new heights last season, such as making the state's championship game.
For her senior season, Hosmer would love to make the state title game once again.
While many have helped her reach this moment, Hosmer took the time to recognize her current head high school coach in Norman.
"I have been friends with his daughter as long as I can remember. Before he was my coach, he was my friend's dad, and he has always been very encouraging and always been there for all of us. He knows when to be strict and when we need to fix things, and I appreciate that. I need to be criticized or critiqued in order to get better."
With a promising season ahead for Hosmer and the East Limestone girls soccer team, the UNA-bound Hosmer is looking to end her senior season with holding up a blue map trophy with her teammates.
