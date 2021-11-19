Limestone basketball was back in action on Thursday night, with multiple teams in action.
Athens hosted Austin, where the Austin boys were victorious by a score of 49 to 46 in a game that came down to the wire. For the girls game, Athens won handily, by a score of 42 to 22.
Two Limestone competitors, Clements and Ardmore, faced off Thursday night as well. The Colts’ boys team defeated the Tigers 45 to 32, while the Ardmore girls won by two points over the Clements girls, final score 47-45.
For Friday, multiple teams once again are in action.
Athens travels to Bob Jones, East Limestone faces their rivals West Limestone, Tanner travels to Elkmont.
Clements’ next game, after a boys’ 4-0 start, is Saturday versus Oakwood Academy at home. Lindsay Lane also plays on Saturday versus Addison on the road. West Limestone hosts West Point.
