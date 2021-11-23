Basketball was in full effect throughout Limestone County over the weekend, with multiple teams taking on rivals and new opponents alike.
The weekend featured multiple games going down to the wire and individual performances that helped will their team to victory.
• Friday
Athens traveled to Madison on Friday to take on Bob Jones. The Patriots were victorious, with the boys winning by a score of 41 to 29 over the Golden Eagles and the girls winning 61 to 25.
East Limestone versus West Limestone featured two games that were within one or two baskets. The Indians won both the boys and girls games, with the boys defeating West 50 to 46 and the girls winning over West 47 to 45.
Taylor Farrar continued to light up the scoreboard, dropping 23 points to go along with seven rebounds.
The Tanner Rattlers faced the Elkmont Red Devils on Friday as well. The boys of Elkmont won 61 to 46, while the girls of Elkmont won 62 to 58.
• Saturday
On Saturday, the Clements boys faced Oakwood Academy, winning 59 to 40 to stay undefeated. The Lady Colts defeated Danville 39 to 24.
Lindsay Lane traveled to take on Addison on Saturday. The Addison boys defeated the Lions 63 to 41 and the Addison girls won 75 to 49.
The West Limestone boys took on West Point, with the Wildcats winning 55 to 47.
The girls did not play on Saturday.
