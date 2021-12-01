Eight Limestone teams were in action on Tuesday night, with Ardmore, Athens, Athens Bible, East Limestone, Elkmont, Lindsay Lane, Tanner and West Limestone all hitting the court in both boys and girls matchups.
Scores from across Limestone:
Ardmore took on Oakwood on Tuesday and were successful in both the boys and girls games. The Tiger boys won 42 to 36, while the Lady Tigers won 63 to 16.
Athens High faced Decatur, where the boys lost a close one, 43 to 49. The girls were victorious over the Red Raiders by a score of 54 to 31.
Athens Bible took on East Lawrence. The boys lost a close game to ELHS by a score of 63 to 70. The Lady Trojans had a final score of 31 to 47 in favor of ELHS.
East Limestone faced Columbia High School, where the boys found themselves in a close game, with Columbia winning, 79 to 76. The girls, however, defeated Columbia 43 to 27. Molly Thompson and Taylor Farrar each had 11 points.
Limestone rivals Elkmont and West Limestone faced off in what became two close contests for both the boys and the girls. The West boys won 37 to 35 and the Elkmont girls won 50 to 49.
Another pair of Limestone foes, Lindsay Lane and Tanner, played each other on Tuesday, with Tanner winning both the boys and girls matchups. The boys score was 61 to 48 in favor of Tanner and the girls score was 58 to 30 in favor of the Rattlers as well.
Upcoming: Today’s games, Friday preview
The undefeated Clements Colts, the only team off on Tuesday, take on Colbert Heights today and put their record on the line. The girls, who have a winning record as well, also take on CHHS today.
Athens High will take on Mortimer Jordan in both the boys and girls matchups today.
Tanner faces Hatton in the boys and girls matchups today.
Athens Bible is off until Friday, when they play Waterloo in both the boys and girls matchups.
Ardmore is off until Friday, when they play Clements.
Elkmont takes on East Lawrence on Friday for the boys and girls games.
Lindsay Lane is also off until Friday, when the boys and girls will play against Whitesburg Christian Academy.
West Limestone plays against Lauderdale County in the boys and girls games Friday.
East Limestone is off until next week, when they play Lee on Tuesday, Dec. 7 in the boys and girls games.
