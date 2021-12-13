There were 13 games, boys and girls, for basketball in Limestone County over the past weekend. These games featured a double-overtime, two one-point contests and multiple teams improving on their record.
Scores from Friday, Dec. 10:
The Clements Colts boys and girls took on Lauderdale County in a road game. For the boys, Lauderdale was successful by a score of 73-34. The Colts are a stout 12-1 on the season. For the girls game, Lauderdale was victorious by a score of 64-38. The Lady Colts are now 9-5 on the season.
Athens High School took on Hazel Green on Friday from home. For the boys, Hazel Green won the game by a final score of 70-39. For the girls, Hazel Green also won, by a score of 68-28.
The Athens Bible School boys and girls teams took on St. Bernard Prep on Friday in a home game. The boys won by a score of 65-40. The boys are now 5-3 on the season. The Lady Trojans were victorious by a final score of 57-28. Molly Chumbley had 17 points and 10 assists. Brooke Blakely had 27 points.
East Limestone faced off versus Mae Jemison in a road matchup. The boys game had a final score of 53-49 in favor of Mae Jemison. For the girls game, East Limestone won a close affair, with a final score of 40-39. Taylor Farrar scored 15 points and Tyjah Duncan added another 10 points to go along with seven steals.
The West Limestone boys and girls teams faced off versus West Morgan in a road game. The boys game went in favor of West Morgan with a final score of 55-30. The girls game went into double overtime, with West Limestone coming out on top 37-36. The girls are now 6-5 on the season.
Tanner took on Whitesburg Christian on Friday in the boys and girls games from home. The boys and girls both won, with the boys winning 58-42 and the girls winning 62-27. The girls team improved their record to 6-2.
Ardmore, Elkmont and Lindsay Lane were not in action on Friday.
Scores from Saturday, Dec. 11:
Limestone rivals Ardmore and Elkmont were the only two schools playing in the county on Saturday, facing off in both the boys and girls games from Elkmont. For the boys game, Elkmont was victorious 54-42. For the girls, Elkmont was also victorious, with a final score of 48-44. The Elkmont boys are now 7-6 on the season and the girls are 9-5 on the season.
Games on Monday, Dec. 13:
Two teams were in action on Monday. Tanner traveled to take on Lexington in both the boys and girls matchups. Lindsay Lane took on Sheffield from home for the boys and girls games.
Updates on these games will be provided online and in the next edition of The News Courier.
Games today, Dec. 14:
Seven teams will play tonight, either versus each other or against nearby opponents.
The Clements and Elkmont boys and girls will face off from Clements.
Athens High will host Muscle Shoals.
East Limestone and Ardmore face off from East’s home gym.
West Limestone will host Tanner.
Athens Bible and Lindsay Lane are both off tonight.
