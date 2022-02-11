With it getting down to crunch time in the area round of the state basketball tournament, multiple Limestone teams find themselves in the thick of it.
While most games took place on Friday, Thursday featured some Limestone hoops as well, with the West Limestone girls and Lindsay Lane girls hitting the court in their area matchups.
Here are updates on games, as well as relevant information and upcoming games for the appropriate teams.
6A
Athens High
Girls: The Lady Eagles take on Hazel Green on Feb. 11 in the championship round of Area 16.
5A
East Limestone
Girls: The East girls team will take on Lawrence County, who won the Area 15 championship, in the sub-regional round of the state tournament on Monday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. from Lawrence County.
4A
West Limestone
Girls: The Lady Wildcats took on Brooks in the area championship on Thursday, with Brooks winning the game by a final score of 66 to 56. They will face Deshler on Monday in the sub-regional, with the game beginning at 6 p.m. from Deshler’s home gym.
3A
Clements/Elkmont
Boys: Clements faces Lauderdale County in the Area 16 title game on Feb. 11.
Girls: Elkmont now faces Phil Campbell in the sub-regional from Phil Campbell’s home gym.
2A
Tanner
Boys: The Rattlers face off versus Hatton on Feb. 11.
Girls: The Lady Rattlers face off versus Hatton on Feb. 11.
1A
Lindsay Lane
Girls: Lindsay Lane took on Decatur Heritage in their area title game, with Decatur Heritage winning the game. The Lady Lions will now face off versus the winner of Covenant Christian and R.A. Hubbard in the sub-regional.
Updates to follow.
