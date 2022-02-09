Tuesday featured multiple Limestone teams competing in their respective area tournaments. Here are scores from games on Tuesday for the boys basketball games, as well as what is to come for the girls basketball teams.
6A
Athens High
Boys: Hazel Green defeated Athens by a final score of 61 to 34. Hazel Green advances to the Area 16 championship versus Columbia.
Girls: Athens and Hazel Green face off in the Area 16 title game on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. from Hazel Green’s gym.
5A
East Limestone
Boys: The East Limestone boys faced off with Mae Jemison, with Mae Jemison winning the game by a final score of 69 to 56.
Mae Jemison advances to face Lee in the Area 16 championship game.
Girls: Updates on East’s area title game versus Lee from Feb. 9 will be provided online and in the next edition of The News Courier.
Ardmore
Boys: Lee defeated Ardmore on Tuesday night by a final score of 73 to 25, and now move on to face Mae Jemison in the Area 16 championship.
4A
West Limestone
Boys: The Wildcats faced off with Brooks on Tuesday night in Area 15, with Brooks winning the game by a final score of 50 to 36.
They advance to face West Morgan in the championship round.
Girls: The Lady Wildcats face Brooks in the Area 15 title game on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.
3A
Clements/Elkmont
Boys: Clements defeated Elkmont by a final score of 64 to 48 in the Area 16 first round to advance to the championship game versus Lauderdale County.
Girls: Elkmont faces Lauderdale County in the Area 16 title game on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
2A
Tanner
Boys: Tanner defeated Tharptown in the first round of the Area 14 tournament on Tuesday night, winning 62 to 43.
They now advance to face Hatton in the championship game.
Girls: Tanner faces Hatton on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Area 14 title game.
1A
Athens Bible
Boys: Athens Bible School took on Oakwood Academy on Tuesday night, with Oakwood winning the game by a final score of 62 to 54.
They now advance to face Decatur Heritage in the area title game.
Lindsay Lane
Boys: Lindsay Lane took on Decatur Heritage, where Decatur Heritage won the game by a final score of 61 to 41. They now face Oakwood Academy in the area title game.
Girls: Lindsay Lane faces Decatur Heritage on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Area 15 title game.
Updates to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.