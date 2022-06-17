Ray Anderson 21-22 baseball player of the year

Ray Anderson, of Lindsay Lane.

 Courtesy photo

The all-state baseball teams were announced for all classifications this past weekend.

Here are players from Athens-Limestone:

First Team

1A

- Ray Anderson, LLCA

- Micah Perkins, LLCA

- Sam Hogue, LLCA - hitter of the year award

- Max Morrison, LLCA

- Charles Morrison, LLCA - coach of the year award

3A

- Mykell Murrah, Elkmont

Second Team

1A

- Spencer Blake, ABS

- Connor Abernathy, ABS

6A

- Sam Sandy, Athens

Honorable Mention

3A

- Shane Boger, Elkmont

7A

- Noah Berry, JC

The list was chosen on by writers comprising the Alabama Sports Writers Association, with the list being available online.

Congratulations to each of the 11 individuals receiving honors for first and second teams as well as honorable mention.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you