The all-state baseball teams were announced for all classifications this past weekend.
Here are players from Athens-Limestone:
First Team
1A
- Ray Anderson, LLCA
- Micah Perkins, LLCA
- Sam Hogue, LLCA - hitter of the year award
- Max Morrison, LLCA
- Charles Morrison, LLCA - coach of the year award
3A
- Mykell Murrah, Elkmont
Second Team
1A
- Spencer Blake, ABS
- Connor Abernathy, ABS
6A
- Sam Sandy, Athens
Honorable Mention
3A
- Shane Boger, Elkmont
7A
- Noah Berry, JC
The list was chosen on by writers comprising the Alabama Sports Writers Association, with the list being available online.
Congratulations to each of the 11 individuals receiving honors for first and second teams as well as honorable mention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.