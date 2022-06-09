This is the first part of a two-part list for players of the year in the Athens-Limestone County area for the 2021-2022 sports season.
Part one features football, baseball, softball, boys basketball, girls basketball, volleyball and cheerleading.
The list is below, with photos of each player above.
Football
Fortune Wheeler - East Limestone
Baseball
Ray Anderson - Lindsay Lane
Softball
Anna Carder - Athens High
Boys Basketball
Dylan Patrick - Clements
Girls Basketball
Shauna Fletcher - Tanner
Volleyball
Riley Carwile - East Limestone
Cheerleading
Jacey King - Athens High
Part two will feature the following sports: Marching Band, Boys/Girls Soccer, Boys/Girls Swimming, Boys/Girls Bowling, Boys/Girls Track & Field/Cross Country, Wrestling, Boys/Girls Tennis, Boys/Girls Golf, Lacrosse and E-Sports.
