This is the first part of a two-part list for players of the year in the Athens-Limestone County area for the 2021-2022 sports season.

Part one features football, baseball, softball, boys basketball, girls basketball, volleyball and cheerleading.

The list is below, with photos of each player above.

Football

Fortune Wheeler - East Limestone

Baseball

Ray Anderson - Lindsay Lane

Softball

Anna Carder - Athens High

Boys Basketball

Dylan Patrick - Clements

Girls Basketball

Shauna Fletcher - Tanner

Volleyball

Riley Carwile - East Limestone

Cheerleading

Jacey King - Athens High

Part two will feature the following sports: Marching Band, Boys/Girls Soccer, Boys/Girls Swimming, Boys/Girls Bowling, Boys/Girls Track & Field/Cross Country, Wrestling, Boys/Girls Tennis, Boys/Girls Golf, Lacrosse and E-Sports.

