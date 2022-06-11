Here are the 15 athletes winning player of the year for their respective sports, in the second and final installment of The News Courier's Athens-Limestone County players of the year.

The first installment – featuring Football, Baseball, Softball, Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, Cheerleading and Volleyball – was featured in The News Courier and on enewscourier.com earlier this week. 

Boys Track & Field / Cross Country

Jack Bradford - Athens Bible School

Girls Track & Field / Cross Country

Addison Tiemann - Ardmore

Boys Golf

Luke Davis - Athens Bible School

Girls Golf

Chloe Ruble - Lindsay Lane

Band

Jayden Green - East Limestone

Wrestling

Will Anderson - Athens High

Boys Soccer

Manuel Felipe - Tanner

Girls Soccer

Lily Hosmer - East Limestone

Boys Bowling

Bryant Story - East Limestone

Girls Bowling

Abigail Mason - East Limestone

Boys Tennis

Alex Killen - Athens High

Girls Tennis

Punarvi Mandadapu - James Clemens

Boys Swimming

Grant King - Lindsay Lane

Girls Swimming

Claire Martin - Athens High

E-Sports Team

Athens High

