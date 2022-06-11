Here are the 15 athletes winning player of the year for their respective sports, in the second and final installment of The News Courier's Athens-Limestone County players of the year.
The first installment – featuring Football, Baseball, Softball, Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, Cheerleading and Volleyball – was featured in The News Courier and on enewscourier.com earlier this week.
Boys Track & Field / Cross Country
Jack Bradford - Athens Bible School
Girls Track & Field / Cross Country
Addison Tiemann - Ardmore
Boys Golf
Luke Davis - Athens Bible School
Girls Golf
Chloe Ruble - Lindsay Lane
Band
Jayden Green - East Limestone
Wrestling
Will Anderson - Athens High
Boys Soccer
Manuel Felipe - Tanner
Girls Soccer
Lily Hosmer - East Limestone
Boys Bowling
Bryant Story - East Limestone
Girls Bowling
Abigail Mason - East Limestone
Boys Tennis
Alex Killen - Athens High
Girls Tennis
Punarvi Mandadapu - James Clemens
Boys Swimming
Grant King - Lindsay Lane
Girls Swimming
Claire Martin - Athens High
E-Sports Team
Athens High
