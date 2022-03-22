The Alabama All-State basketball teams have been announced, with Limestone County represented in both boys and girls basketball.
Here are the players who made the teams.
Jaden Jude
Jude, of Athens, made the Class 6A All-State honorable mention team.
Dylan Patrick
Patrick, of Clements, made the Class 3A All-State third team.
Colin Patterson
Patterson, of West Limestone, made the Class 4A All-State third team.
Skylar Townsend
Townsend, of Tanner, made the Class 2A All-State honorable mention team.
Jordan Frazier
Frazier, of James Clemens, made the Class 7A All-State first team.
Frankie Sullivan
Sullivan, of James Clemens, is the winner of the Class 7A boys basketball coach of the year.
Carlie Belle Winter
Winter, of West Limestone, made the Class 4A All-State third team.
Shauna Fletcher
Fletcher, of Tanner, made the Class 2A All-State second team.
Congratulations to each player, as well as Coach Sullivan, for receiving 2021-2022 All-State recognitions.
The teams for both the boys basketball All-State teams and the girls basketball All-State teams were chosen by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
