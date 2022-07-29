The six Limestone County schools participating in football – Ardmore, Clements, East Limestone, Elkmont, Tanner and West Limestone – held their annual media day on Thursday, July 28, from the Athens Rec Center.
“It is a chance for our kids to be showcased. Them and the coaches, their hard work ... I have gone by campuses and seen their cars out there at 6:30 in the morning,” Limestone County athletic director Rusty Bates said.
Each of the six schools had their own hub at the event, with the head coach and two players representing each team to take questions.
Ardmore
Coach Jonathan Snider
- Coach Snider on the two players representing Ardmore at media day, Jacob Sanchez and Chase Sims
“Really good leaders, multi-year starters for us and have been around the program a long time. They try to do things the right way. Chase didn’t miss a workout this summer; Jacob, maybe, only missed one.”
- Coach Snider on the importance of bringing back leaders such as Sanchez and Sims to the 2022 Tigers
“Both of these guys started for us last year and were part of the foundation that was built. Having them back provides some maturity and experience, as well as the leadership aspect of it.”
- Coach Snider on their summer offseason
“I have told many people that this was an offseason that ranks high on the list of the 20-plus (years) that I have been a part of. Just from the perspective of seeing kids do exactly what they are supposed to do, seeing benefits and adding confidence. Now, we have to figure out a way to take it from the (weight) rack to the grass.”
Jacob Sanchez
- Sanchez on his goals for the 2022 season and the program’s expectations.
“We have a lot of them (goals). First, win the first game. Then, keep moving forward and get back into the playoffs and make something happen there.”
- Sanchez on his impressions of the Ardmore community
“It seems everybody knows each other and is friends with each other. I came from a place where nobody knew anybody. A lot of different people went to a school where you had no idea who they were. So, at this school, it is nice that everybody knows everybody.”
Chase Sims
- Sims on his goals for the 2022 season.
“I think the biggest thing is working as a team and overcoming adversity. Just play the game step by step.”
- Sims on the Tigers’ attitude on defense
“We want to work together as a team. On defense, we are a team ... you got to go out there and work together as one. That’s where we dominate is by working together.”
Clements
Coach Michael Parker
- Coach Parker on Brady Moore and Jacob Peoples, the two players representing Clements at media day
“They are two of the best leaders I have ever had.”
- Coach Parker on his goal for 2022
“We want to host a home playoff game (this season). There has been a long drought to host a playoff game, so that is my goal. Here’s the deal: if they hadn’t put in that hard work and dedication already, I wouldn’t think it is (realistic).”
Brady Moore
- Moore on representing Clements High School
“It means something to have that (Clements) name across your chest. They’re behind you. The more you win, the more they are going to come out. People you have grown up with since you were little, they hear ‘Clements is winning some games’ and then the whole community is behind you.”
- Moore on getting better every day, even in 7 on 7 competitions
“We always compete to win, but at the end of the day, it is not that big of a deal as long as we get better. So, we don’t go into every 7 on 7 expecting to win the championship. But we will (win) some of those 7 on 7s just because of our chemistry.”
Jacob Peoples
- Peoples on his treatment once coming to CHS
“I came in a little later, but when I came in, I was loved so much. The community and everything...so, so great.”
- Peoples on the chemistry of the team
“Everybody knows what everybody is doing. You don’t have to ask somebody. Everybody is all coming together. We are one team”
East Limestone
Coach Clint Woodfin
- Coach Woodfin on Fortune Wheeler, his feature back this season, and Collin Willingham, his left tackle
“First off, both of these guys are ‘yes sir, no sir.’ They were raised the right way and they are great young men.”
- Coach Woodfin on reaching out to Wheeler when he first took the East job
“Fortune was actually the first person I called when I got the job. I got board approval and got his phone number. We talked a little football, but I wanted to know about his mom and dad, what school was like, just getting to know him.”
- Coach Woodfin on his offensive line, led by Willingham
“Our offensive line has really come together. Collin and (the line) have done an outstanding job and have picked up the offense real well.”
Fortune Wheeler
- Wheeler on their offseason work and upcoming season
“I’m ready to see what we can do. Our offensive line has been working real hard. Guys like Collin have worked to adjust to the new offense. I am just ready to see what we do on Friday nights.”
- Wheeler on the East community, which he has been a part of since 2011
“I love the community. Everybody is very supportive through every sport. I could not ask for a better community.”
Collin Willingham
- Willingham on the work they are putting in
“We’re doing great stuff. Working hard every morning. One of our big goals is to make it far in the playoffs.”
- Willingham on the hospitality of the East area
“They are always helping us out. Quarterback Club helps us out, setting us up with meals on Thursdays. The people that are surrounding us (are great). They always help if we need anything.”
Elkmont
Coach Chris Bunio
- Bunio on the two players representing Elkmont at media day: Nick Chambless and Hunter Fielding
“Probably our two best leaders. They lead by example. These are guys that their teammates can look up to. I’m proud of their work ethic and their character. The last few days, they have been (leaders) verbally as well.”
- Bunio on his mentality in his first year at EHS
“We want to show up each day and do our best. So my hope for me personally is that everyone shows up and give them a picture of what football us supposed to be like.”
Nick Chambless
- Chambless on stepping up as a leader
“I have played for Elkmont three, four years since I moved here in 8th grade. I have moved through the ranks – freshman, sophomore – and I just figured it was time to be the guy.”
- Chambless on which side of the ball he prefers
“I like playing both sides, but think I (prefer) the defensive side of the ball, just because that’s where I started.”
Hunter Fielding
- Fielding on stepping up as a leader
“(Nick) has been here since 8th grade, and I have been here since Kindergarten. What really pushed me hard to be a leader was the guys who graduated last year. So when they left, it was time for there to be new leaders.”
- Fielding on being involved in the Elkmont community
“A lot of what (Nick) said is true for me. (For example), I am with the Volunteer Fire Department up at Elkmont.”
Tanner
Coach Oscar Bonds
- Coach Bonds on Karl Parham, QB1 and representing Tanner
“We expect him to watch more film than anybody. This year, having more trust in him to change the playcall if we have a bad read. As I have said (before), he is probably the fastest player on the team.”
- Coach Bonds on K.C. Hale, representing Tanner at media day
“K.C. is the leader of our defense. Great leader and a great teammate.”
Karl Parham
- Parham on expectations of Bonds from him as a leader
“He expects you to play hard and physical. Very physical. (Being a) leader on the team means keeping everyone in check.”
- Parham on their championship aspirations and goals for this season
“We want to win the region and win state. I feel like we have a state championship team.”
K.C. Hale
- Hale on the group they have this season
“All of us are juniors. All of us know each other. We love each other. We are brothers. We are together.”
West Limestone
Coach Shelby Davis
- Davis on their work during the offseason
“I don’t think I had to discipline anyone this summer. It just makes a difference when everyone shows up and is on time and, ready to go and wants to be there. They’re working hard.”
- Davis on his two players representing West
“I have had both of them since 8th grade. They have played a lot, so they have a lot of experience. They are leaders for the team. I am excited to see what both of them do this season.”
Levi Tarpley
- Tarpley on the group they have this year
“We are all pretty much brothers. We hang out with each other, we workout with each other. We are bonding as a team.”
- Tarpley on representing West Limestone High
“It is an honor. People at West I have looked up to ... now it is us.”
Landon Navas
- Navas on playing for West Limestone
“I have family that went to West Limestone, so playing for the whole area, guys who have played before and the guys who are playing now ... family, coaches on Friday night will be there watching us.”
Nicolle Sartain of The News Courier contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.