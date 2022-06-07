Adolph Cosby, a sports legend of Athens, is a 2022 inductee of the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame, one of 10 members to be added to the prestigious class this upcoming weekend.
Cosby, of Athens High School, was a football standout for the Golden Eagles. He was All-State in both 1976 and 1977.
In 1977, he was named to the Super All-State team by the Birmingham News and also to the All-Southern team by the Orlando Sentinel.
His senior year for Athens, Cosby rushed for 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns.
He signed a football scholarship with Auburn.
The Cosbys have football in their blood.
Led by his father, Ervin, they helped found the semi-professional football team in Athens, the Athens Giants, playing for three seasons in the 1960s.
According to a previous article in The News Courier, the driving force behind the team was a then-21-year-old entrepreneur, Ervin Cosby.
He would later own a grocery store and billiard parlor, but in 1963 his mind was on football.
Many of the players on the team would end up getting drafted to the Vietnam War.
Congratulations to Adolph and all of the inductees of the 2022 Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame, with the ceremony on June 11.
