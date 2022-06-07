Danny Anderson, known for his basketball skills and coaching abilities in Limestone County, is one of the 10 inductees of the 2022 class for the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame.
Anderson, of Elkmont High School, is the current boys basketball coach for Athens High.
According to information received from the LCSHOF, for the Red Devils, he was a basketball standout. He was a four-time All-County player, a three-time All-Area player, All-Region and All-State.
At the collegiate level, he played ball for Calhoun Community College, Midland Junior College in Midland, Texas and UNA.
He won a state championship his freshman year with Calhoun.
At UNA for his junior and senior years, he played in 45 games with 39 starts.
Anderson is entering his second year as the head coach for Athens High School.
Congratulations to Anderson on joining this prestigious class.
So far, The News Courier has done profiles on Anderson, Adolph Cosby, John Johnson, John Wayne King and Philip Rivers.
The News Courier still has upcoming profiles on Rashad Harris, Mary Fletcher, Venard Hendrix, Walter Hill and Mike Davis.
Profiles on each of the remaining five individuals will be provided in upcoming print and online editions of The News Courier, as well as coverage of the Martha Jo Leonard Memorial Golf Tournament and induction ceremony banquet.
The commemorative golf tournament begins on June 9 and the induction banquet ceremony begins on June 11, with updates to be provided.
