Mary Fletcher is a 2022 inductee into the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame, being inducted alongside nine other members from the Athens-Limestone area.
Fletcher, a graduate of Athens High School in 1978, was a multi-sport athlete in basketball, volleyball and track & field.
In basketball and volleyball, she was All-Area and All-Region.
As a senior for Athens, Fletcher was a state champion in shotput, discus, 440 and mile relays as Athens would win the state track meet. At the time, the team set state records for both relays.
At the collegiate level, Fletcher wanted to play both basketball and volleyball.
Despite being heavily recruited by legendary women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt of Tennessee, she would end up going to West Georgia College, where they allowed her to play both sports.
Fletcher was a two-sport star for four years at the college.
She was a three-time team MVP in volleyball and two-time team MVP in basketball.
Fletcher is one of 10 inductees into the 2022 class for the premier Limestone County sports membership.
Today, June 9, is the opening round of the commemorative golf tournament, named the Martha Jo Leonard Memorial Golf Tournament.
This will be followed by the June 11 induction banquet ceremony to honor the newest members of what has become an annual tradition for the Athens-Limestone area.
Congratulations to Fletcher and each member of the ‘22 Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.