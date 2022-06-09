Mike Davis is a 2022 inductee into the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame after an illustrious sports career in the area, most-known for his time at Ardmore High School.
Davis, of Athens High School, is a legendary figure for Ardmore High School athletics.
As the girls basketball coach for Ardmore, they became the first girls basketball team in Limestone County history to win a Regional championship and advance to the quarterfinals of the state tournament in 1981-1982.
Davis and Katherine Connor receive credit for starting the girls athletic program at Ardmore.
Davis also coached volleyball for two seasons and boys basketball from 1979 to 1981.
Davis is one of 10 members of the class, all of whom will be honored at the annual induction banquet ceremony on June 11 that coincides with the reveal of the class.
Additionally, the group honors the individuals during a June 9 commemorative golf tournament, named the Martha Jo Leonard Memorial Golf Tournament.
Congratulations to Davis and the other nine members of the 2022 Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame.
The News Courier has done profiles on nine of the 10 inductees of the Hall of Fame, with the final profile on Rashad Harris, to be in the print edition of the paper as well as online on June 11, the day of the induction banquet ceremony.
Harris, a 1997 graduate of Athens High School, is also a graduate of the University of Louisville and has a Master’s degree in Sports Administration from Michigan State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.