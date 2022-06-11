Rashad Harris is a 2022 inductee of the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame, which gets inducted today into the premier sports group of the Athens-Limestone Area.
Harris, a 1997 graduate of Athens High School, is also a graduate of the University of Louisville and has a Master’s degree in Sports Administration from Michigan State.
A standout on the football field, Harris spent a couple seasons as a member of the Barcelona Dragons, an American football team in Europe.
Harris also spent time on the rosters for both the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars.
The festivities honoring the inductees began on Thursday, June 9, with the Martha Jo Leonard Memorial Golf Tournament, taking place from Canebrake Club in Athens.
They continue today with the coinciding induction banquet ceremony, with each athlete, or someone representing the athlete, accept their honor in joining the 2022 class of inductees.
Inductees for the 2022 Sports Hall of Fame include Harris, Walter Hill, Venard Hendrix, Philip Rivers, Mary Fletcher, Mike Davis, Danny Anderson, John Johnson, Adolph Cosby and John Wayne King.
This concludes The News Courier’s profiles of the 10 inductees of the Sports Hall of Fame for Limestone County.
Updates on the memorial golf tournament, the banquet ceremony and other relevant information to the 2022 Sports Hall of Fame will be provided in upcoming editions of The News Courier.
