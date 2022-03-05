The Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame will be voting on their new inductees this upcoming Tuesday, their first class of athletes in two years.
Due to COVID, and according to Jeff Hodges, chairman of the LCSHOF board, they have decided not to do a class the past two years, because of what usually comes along with the induction: a banquet and a golf tournament.
Now, with life slowly returning to what some would call the “new normal,” it is time to induct a new class of Limestone’s greatest athletes.
According to Hodges, there will be ten inductees in this year’s class.They usually range from around eight to ten athletes, and wanted to go on the higher end of the spectrum to make up for the past two COVID years.
“This class will be ten people,” Hodges said. “This year, having not had a class in two years, we are definitely going to do ten.”
The members of the LCSHOF are also going to be giving out $12,000 in scholarships. It will be in the form of four $3,000 scholarships.Their motto is “recognizing legends and rewarding students.”
The golf tournament, taking place a couple days before the induction banquet will be on June 9, with the banquet on June 11. The banquet will take place at the event center at the Alabama Veterans Museum.
“It is very well done,” Hodges said.
A profile on each inductee for the 2022 class will be provided in The News Courier, as well as on the events.
