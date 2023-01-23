Here is a look at the All-Tournament rosters for both boys and girls teams for the 2023 Limestone County Tournament from Clements High School.
The rosters include players from the Varsity level, Junior Varsity level and Middle School level.
All names and spelling for the roster are provided by Limestone County Athletics.
Boys
Varsity
Andrew Eckstein
Brady Moore
Chandler Moore
Jordan Moore
Riley Groce
Zak Cain
Braxton Clem
Mykell Murrah
Dalton Smithson
Skylar Townsend
Braxton Griffin
Colin Patterson
Haven Helms
Junior Varsity
Jayden Trousdale
Cole Doss
Ethan Braden
Charlie Eslick
Chris Fitts
Rickey Speights
Ayden Grams
Ben Teeples
Jake Guthrie
Blake Jackson
Karl Parham
Tre’J Lett
JT Winter
Preston Moore
Middle School
Alex King
Josiah Byrd
Lucas Green
Grayson Borden
Braxton Robison
Mario Johnson
Brock Ferguson
Jacoby Phillips
Cade Dorning
Kaden Freeman
Isaiah Pryor
Jayden Buford
7th Grade
Caleb Pressnell
Cayden Hazelwood
Jevin Rolin
Adam Smith
Adien Bell
Isiah Bell
Caleb Crutcher
Wyatt Wallace
Reid Bardos
Kobe Watkins
Luke Redus
Cooper Wynn
Girls
Varsity
Brooke Phillips
Lexie Beddingfield
Jenny Trent
Josie Childress
Leah Childress
Taylor Farrar
Shauna Fletcher
Taylor Farrar
Tyja Duncan
Ella Beddingfield
Lily Lowery
Breona Bivens
Carlie Belle Winter
Junior Varsity
Kaylea Reneger
Kylee Osborn
Liz Lewter
Makena Hall
Jada Miles
Jaylene Whitaker
Kailey Matthews
Darby Davis
Ester Marcial
Savannah Williams
Harley Rose
Alivia Mealer
Juliann Kyle
Liberty Lawrence
Middle School
Alyssa Lee
Isabella Emerson
Payton Pennington
Asaiah Malone
Jolie Williamson
Harper Rice
Katence Hovis
Aria Cain
Kyleigh Hobbs
Kandance Williams
Nyla Parker
McKenzie Donor
Aubrey Bethune
Ella Yarbrough
Congratulations to all players who made the All-Tournament teams for 2023.
