Here is a look at the All-Tournament rosters for both boys and girls teams for the 2023 Limestone County Tournament from Clements High School.

The rosters include players from the Varsity level, Junior Varsity level and Middle School level.

All names and spelling for the roster are provided by Limestone County Athletics.

Boys

Varsity

Andrew Eckstein

Brady Moore

Chandler Moore

Jordan Moore

Riley Groce

Zak Cain

Braxton Clem

Mykell Murrah

Dalton Smithson

Skylar Townsend

Braxton Griffin

Colin Patterson

Haven Helms

Junior Varsity

Jayden Trousdale

Cole Doss

Ethan Braden

Charlie Eslick

Chris Fitts

Rickey Speights

Ayden Grams

Ben Teeples

Jake Guthrie

Blake Jackson

Karl Parham

Tre’J Lett

JT Winter

Preston Moore

Middle School

Alex King

Josiah Byrd

Lucas Green

Grayson Borden

Braxton Robison

Mario Johnson

Brock Ferguson

Jacoby Phillips

Cade Dorning

Kaden Freeman

Isaiah Pryor

Jayden Buford

7th Grade

Caleb Pressnell

Cayden Hazelwood

Jevin Rolin

Adam Smith

Adien Bell

Isiah Bell

Caleb Crutcher

Wyatt Wallace

Reid Bardos

Kobe Watkins

Luke Redus

Cooper Wynn

Girls

Varsity

Brooke Phillips

Lexie Beddingfield

Jenny Trent

Josie Childress

Leah Childress

Taylor Farrar

Shauna Fletcher

Taylor Farrar

Tyja Duncan

Ella Beddingfield

Lily Lowery

Breona Bivens

Carlie Belle Winter

Junior Varsity

Kaylea Reneger

Kylee Osborn

Liz Lewter

Makena Hall

Jada Miles

Jaylene Whitaker

Kailey Matthews

Darby Davis

Ester Marcial

Savannah Williams

Harley Rose

Alivia Mealer

Juliann Kyle

Liberty Lawrence

Middle School

Alyssa Lee

Isabella Emerson

Payton Pennington

Asaiah Malone

Jolie Williamson

Harper Rice

Katence Hovis

Aria Cain

Kyleigh Hobbs

Kandance Williams

Nyla Parker

McKenzie Donor

Aubrey Bethune

Ella Yarbrough

Congratulations to all players who made the All-Tournament teams for 2023.

