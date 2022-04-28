Multiple Limestone golfers put on a performance in their sectional tournaments.
In Class 6A, Section 4 for boys, Athens High School came in first place, notching a victory over Cullman, Hartselle and Muscle Shoals to round out the top four at Goose Pond Colony Golf Course in Scottsboro.
Mike Wolfe shot a 74, leading Athens, While Patrick Chestnutt shot a 75 and Carter Pettey shot a 77.
Ardmore had two golfers put up impressive scores in the individual qualifiers for Class 5A, Section 4 for boys, with Caden Coats shooting an 88 and Jared Douthit shooting a 90, at Gunter’s Landing Golf Course in Guntersville.
In Class 6A, Section 4 for girls, Adalyn Pike shot a 76 in the individual qualifiers at Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro.
For Class 4A/5A, section 4 four girls, Lanie Tipton and Lanie Tomelin of Ardmore shot a 93 and 96, respectively.
Gracee Prince shot a 69 and Claire Jeong shot a 76 for James Clemens as the two individual qualifiers for Class 7A, Section 4 for girls.
Jack Mitchell of James Clemens shot a 70 at Canebrake Golf Course in Athens for Class 7A, Section 4 for boys.
For Class 1A/3A, Section 4 for girls, Lindsay Lane came in second place, with Chloe Ruble shooting a 72 and Hayden Anderson also becoming one of three individual qualifiers.
For ABS boys golf, the team participated in the sectional tournament at Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro.
Luke Davis won 1st place in the individual competition with a score of 72 and the team qualified for the sub state tournament on Monday in Cullman.
All scores via AHSAA.
