Multiple Limestone teams from the boys and girls varsity basketball teams found themselves on the court during the weekend of Jan. 7.
Friday
The Clements boys and girls teams faced off versus Colbert Heights on Friday from home.
The Clements boys defeated Colbert Heights by a final score of 66 to 32. Dylan Patrick had 21 points in the game.
The Clements girls also won, by a final score of 43 to 33. Taylor Farrar (Clements) scored 16 points in the game.
The East Limestone boys and girls teams took on Mae Jemison on Friday from home.
Mae Jemison won the boys game by a final score of 57 to 48.
The East Limestone girls were victorious over Mae Jemison by a final score of 46 to 43. Taylor Farrar (East) scored 16 points in the game to go along with seven rebounds, while Tyjah Duncan scored 16 to go along with six rebounds and three steals.
Limestone foes Tanner and Ardmore faced off against each other in the boys and girls matchups from Tanner’s home gym.
The Tanner boys defeated Ardmore by a final score of 53 to 47.
The Tanner girls also won, defeating Ardmore by a final score of 58 to 23. Shauna Fletcher scored 25 points in the game while Keyera Jeanes scored 20 points.
The Athens High School boys and girls teams took on Columbia High School on Friday in a road trip to Huntsville.
The Athens boys won 74 to 62 over Columbia.
The Athens girls score was not reported by press time, but will be posted online.
The Athens Bible School boys and girls teams took on Shoals Christian on Friday night from the home gym of ABS.
The ABS boys were victorious over Shoals by a final score of 66 to 51.
The Shoals girls team won their game over ABS by a final score of 57 to 34. ABS guard Molly Chumbley scored 17 points in the game while Addison Simmons added another seven points.
Saturday
The Clements boys took on Shoals Christian on Saturday from the home gym of Shoals. Clements won the game by a final score of 67 to 45. Dylan Patrick scored 27 points in the game.
The Athens Bible School boys and girls teams took on East Lawrence on Saturday from the home gym of ABS.
The ABS boys lost a close game versus East Lawrence, with a final score of 62 to 59.
The ABS girls competed hard, but lost to East Lawrence by a final score of 53 to 44.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy boys and girls took on Decatur Heritage on Saturday from the home gym of the Lions.
The boys of Decatur Heritage won by a final score of 76 to 46.
The girls of Decatur Heritage won by a final score of 55 to 33.
There were no games in the county on Monday due to the college football National Championship featuring Alabama and Georgia.
