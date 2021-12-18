Limestone County basketball was back in action on Thursday after a brief Wednesday hiatus. Five teams - Clements, West Limestone, East Limestone, Tanner and Lindsay Lane - faced off on the court.
Clements hosted West Limestone for the girls and boys matchups. The West Limestone girls defeated Clements by a final score of 47 to 38. West Limestone is now 7-6 on the year while Clements is 9-7.
The boys final score went in favor of Clements 73 to 68 over the Wildcats. Dylan Patrick scored 29 in the game while Jame Putman added another 19. The Colts are now 13-2 on the year.
East Limestone hosted Tanner on Tuesday night. For the girls game, Tanner was victorious by a final score of 45 to 34. Tanner is now 8-3 on the season and East Limestone is 7-6 on the season.
For the boys game, East Limestone defeated Tanner by a final score of 67 to 55.
Lindsay Lane took on Section in a road game. For the girls matchup, Section was victorious by a final score of 43 to 37 in a close contest.
For the boys matchup, Section was also victorious, by a final score of 71 to 36.
Athens High, Athens Bible, Ardmore and Elkmont were all off on Thursday.
