Limestone County had six teams spread out through four games on Tuesday, with Athens High, Athens Bible, Ardmore, West Limestone, Elkmont and Lindsay Lane all hitting the floor.
For the Athens High game, the Golden Eagles boys team took on Lawrence County, Tenn. in a tournament matchup of the Wills Valley Shootout.
Athens lost a close contest by a final score of 63 to 61.
Athens Bible School took on Decatur Heritage in the boys and girls games.
For the boys, the final score was 62 to 47 in favor of Decatur Heritage.
For the girls game, Decatur Heritage was victorious as well, with a final score of 56 to 22.
Molly Chumbley scored 10 in the game for Athens Bible.
West Limestone hosted county rival Ardmore Tuesday in the boys and girls games.
The West Limestone girls won by a final score of 58 to 52.
The West Limestone boys won as well, with a final score of 52 to 43.
Elkmont took on Limestone foe Lindsay Lane on Tuesday in the boys and girls matchups.
The Elkmont boys were victorious by a final score of 62 to 47.
The girls of Elkmont were also victorious, by a final score of 58 to 25.
The Elkmont girls also traveled to Hanceville’s Wallace State yesterday to take on Richland in a neutral, non-region game.
The Elkmont girls won that game as well, with a final score of 60 to 38 early afternoon on Wednesday.
Updated scores, records and schedules will be provided online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.