Some basketball teams were in action on Thursday, Jan. 27, as Limestone County basketball is wrapping up its regular season, with area tournaments beginning as early as next week.
Thursday basketball
Tanner took on Tharptown on Thursday. The Tharptown boys won a close game, by a final score of 61 to 58. The girls of Tanner were victorious, by a final score of 62 to 24.
The Clements boys and girls faced off with Limestone rivals West Limestone.
The Colts were victorious in the boys matchup, with a final score of 64 to 58. Dylan Patrick had 26 points in the game, while Jayden Gilbert added another 10 points.
For West Limestone, they were led by Colin Patterson, who scored 19 points in the game to go along with Easton Smith’s 18 points. Weston Owens added another 11 points for West.
The girls of West Limestone defeated Clements by a final score of 50 to 33.
Kamey Kennemer led all scorers with 14 points in the game for West. The Lady Wildcats were also helped by Carlie Belle Winter with nine points and Faith Craig with 10 points.
Jenny Trent led the way for the Lady Colts with 10 points in the contest.
Elkmont took on East Lawrence in the boys and girls matchups.
For the boys, East Lawrence was successful by a final score of 68 to 50.
For the girls, the final score was in favor of Elkmont, 61 to 23. Tylee Thomas led the way for Elkmont, dropping 24 points in the game in a high-scoring performance.
