Limestone Legends, billiards hall on The Square, is hosting a tournament on Sunday, March 6, that will directly benefit the local Child Advocacy Center, something that owner Jarred Miller is looking forward to.
“The doors will open at 10 a.m.; in-person sign-ups will be taken up until 10:30 a.m. The tournament will kick off approximately at 11 a.m. It’s a 9-ball single-elimination race to five,” Miller said.
The entry fee for the tournament is $20, with 100 percent of the
proceeds going towards the Child Advocacy Center.
There will be prizes for first, second and third place:
• 1st - A high-end pool cue
• 2nd - $25 gift card from Lime- stone Legends
• 3rd - Limestone Legends hat
• First three eliminated - $25 Limestone Legends gift card
“We will have raffle drawings throughout the day of the tournament to win other prizes donated by local businesses,” Miller said.
According to Miller, local businesses such as Athens Nutrition and Revive Cafe, with Miller saying others will have prizes as well.
For those interested in signing up beforehand, go to the Limestone Legends Facebook page, where interested individuals can also find a donation link for the Child Advocacy Center.
This way, even for those not playing in the tournament, everyone who wants to give to the CAC can do so.
Limestone Legends is located on The Square in Athens, next to Broken Brush Studios.
The billiards hall also hosts weekly tournaments and special events.
