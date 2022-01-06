Excitement, sportsmanship and plenty of pool sticks highlighted the inaugural Limestone Legends APA pool league hosted by the new venue located on The Square in Athens.
The league took place on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. and went until around 11 p.m.
Around 45 people attended the event and included members from the American Poolplayers Association (APA) to oversee the first-annual event and to explain rules, sign people up and so on.
With multiple pool tables available, along with food, beverages and friendly company, Limestone Legends will host every league event.
This way, residents do not have to travel to other locations in Athens, Madison, Huntsville or Decatur. Instead, all matches can take place under one venue.
There was a team that came from the Rogersville and Florence areas to play in Limestone.
“A lot of people thanked me for having this in Athens,” owner Jarred Miller said.
Additionally, Limestone Legends is a non-smoking venue, as Miller wants to establish a reputation as being family-friendly.
For local players, they appreciate a place where they can simply shoot pool and have a fun time, without the smoking included.
“Pool is a sport trying to clean up,” local player Carson O’Conner said.
One way pool is cleaning up is by practicing good sportsmanship, with the APA, according to Emily Leeth, saying is a key facet to their program.
Leeth serves as administrator for APA of North Alabama.
According to Leeth, they appreciate the opportunity to expand into Athens and expect Miller and Limestone Legends to uphold the values of the APA.
“It is an honor for them to invite us in to their establishment to play pool,” Leeth said. “We are real big on sportsmanship. We want everyone to have a good time.
Certain rules govern the way individuals can play in an APA league, such as the legal ways to break. Additionally, players are not allowed to mark their pocket with chalk, but must use a marker instead. A viable marker to use can be just about anything, according to Leeth.
Miller said the event was very successful and is looking forward to more in the future.
This success includes having six teams in the league, which usually does not happen initially for a new area.
“Everybody enjoyed it. Everybody had fun,” Miller said. “Most do not have six teams, so for us to have six is a big deal.”
Limestone Legends will host the pool league every Tuesday for the next 13 weeks.
Additionally, Miller said he will host tournaments, offer free pool day on Thursday, offer free lessons and also offer paid lessons.
For more information on Limestone Legends, their pool league, tournaments and lessons, visit their Facebook page at “Limestone Legends Billiards.”
