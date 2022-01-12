Local pool hall owner Jarred Miller and his wife, Jessica, got to live a dream during the celebration of their anniversary.
Both big-time pool enthusiasts, the Millers went to Las Vegas this past weekend for their anniversary, where they traveled to the home of Florian “Venom” Kohler, famous for his trick-shot billiards shows.
According to Miller, Kohler started his career not shooting normal pool, but shooting trick shots, and has turned it into a living where he is now famous in the pool community and online.
After messaging each other on Facebook, Kohler and the Millers arranged for the Millers to fly out to Vegas and get a private trick shot show from Kohler.
“It was pretty crazy,” Jarred said. “We got the same experience that he does at his shows.”
Jarred and Jessica were simply honored to be invited as guests into the home of Kohler.
“He does not let many people into his house,” Jarred said.
The trick shots can vary in many ways.
Some are simply table shots where the player does something unorthodox and unique such as jumping a ball over another one and making a difficult shot at the same time, or putting a significant amount of spin on a ball to make it do unusual movements on the pool table.
However, there are other shots that are more abnormal and unorthodox than that, such as what Kohler provides at his show, including for the Millers.
Trick shots that Kohler performed includes hitting the cue ball off the table and into the hole of a shoe.
Additionally, Kohler was able to hit the cue ball from a fixed position off of the table, back onto the table and into a pocket.
According to Jarred, Kohler is known on Youtube and has millions of followers to watch his special way of approaching the game of pool.
The official name of his brand is “Venom Trick Shots” and is available to find online at his website, Instagram and Youtube.
At 33 years old, Kohler has made a name for himself at a young age.
Kohler was born in France.
For the Millers, they have returned home after a trip that will not soon be forgotten.
Jarred is the owner of Limestone Legends on The Square in Athens. It is a new pool hall that has since started its own pool league in conjunction with the American Poolplayers Association (APA).
Kohler is also a member of the APA, giving him and Jarred another thing they have in common.
Jessica is the owner of The Broken Brush Studios on The Square, next door to Limestone Legends.
She uses her artistic talents and turns them into products, while also giving back to the community with special events.
