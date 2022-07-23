Limestone County’s Holt Kennedy, of Elkmont, continues to impress on the race track for Motocross.
It is now to the point where he is getting to live out his dream of racing in one of the top motocross events for his age: The AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships from Loretta Lynn, a.k.a. “The Ranch.”
The competition will take place the duration of Aug. 1 through Aug 6.
Holt has won several championships over the years while running the Alabama State Championship Motocross Series.
While he has won these competitions over his time racing, he qualified for his dream race after placing in the top 6 at the Southeast Regional Qualifier at Silver Dollar MX in Ga. the weekend of June 11-12.
Kennedy is 13 years old and will be in the 8th grade at Elkmont High School. His parents are Josh and Laura Kennedy, and he has 1 sister named Makayla.
He started racing 6 years ago, when he was 7 years old.
Kennedy started out on a KTM 50cc and is now on a Husqvarna 125cc.
“We are at a race track almost every weekend.If not racing, then he is practicing,” Laura Kennedy said. “The best part about Motocross is that it is a family sport. This is our life. We eat, breathe and live Motocross.”
Laura also highlights the talent level of reaching such an event, where spots are not guaranteed.
“Every year there are about 20,000 hopeful racers from across the world trying to earn one of the 1,386 qualifying positions,” she said. “While Holt isn’t the only Motocross racer in Alabama to get a ticket to LL this year, he is, however, the only Alabama boy in his class this year. Holt will be racing in the 125cc class the first week of August.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.