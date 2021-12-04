Multiple teams from Limestone County were in action with games against each other and also versus teams from outside the county.
Here are scores from Friday that have been reported to The News Courier as of noon Saturday:
The Clements boys basketball team are now an undefeated 11 and 0 after defeating Ardmore 59 to 46. Patrick dropped 30 points in the game. Putman added another 15.
The Lady Colts won over Ardmore as well, 76 to 55. The Lady Colts have now doubled their wins compared to losses at 8 and 4.
Athens High School took on Grissom on the road, with the Grissom boys winning the game 79 to 51.
Lindsay Lane took on Whitesburg Christian, with the Whitesburg boys winning a tight matchup, 67 to 62. The girls of Lindsay Lane were victorious over the Warriors 47 to 33.
The Elkmont boys knocked off East Lawrence with a great performance, final score 69 to 47. The Elkmont girls also won by double digits, final score 46 to 30.
The Athens Bible Trojans boys team won in impressive fashion over Waterloo, winning 67 to 33. The Lady Trojans faced Waterloo as well, with Waterloo winning 45 to 33.
West Limestone took on Lauderdale County in the boys and girls games. The Lauderdale boys won 56 to 36. The Lauderdale girls won as well, 67 to 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.