Limestone County basketball picked back up after a holiday break for many programs. Six Limestone schools were in action Monday night.
Scores from the games:
Clements - The boys and girls both defeated East Lawrence on Monday night. The boys won 47 to 36 while the girls won 56 to 23. The boys squad is still undefeated on the year.
Athens/Ardmore - The boys of Athens and Ardmore squared off Monday night, with Athens coming out on top 60 to 32.
West Limestone/Tanner - The Wildcats and Rattlers split between the boys and girls teams, with the Tanner boys winning 49 to 40 and the West girls winning 52 to 48.
Athens Bible - Both the boys and girls won over Woodville Monday night. The boys won 45 to 34 while the girls won 39 to 34.
Upcoming:
The Ardmore boys take on Oakwood Academy today. The girls also take on Oakwood.
The West Limestone and Elkmont boys and girls teams face each other today.
The boys and girls of Athens Bible take on East Lawrence.
The East Limestone boys and girls take on Columbia.
Lindsay Lane and Tanner face each other today in both the boys and girls games.
Athens High will take on Decatur.
Clements' next game will be on Thursday, Nov. 2, versus Colbert Heights for both the boys and girls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.