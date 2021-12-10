Only two schools were in action on Thursday night, with the Elkmont boys team playing and the Ardmore boys and girls teams playing as well.
Elkmont took on Rogers in an away game. The boys game resulted in a final score of 55 to 42 in favor of Rogers. The girls did not play Thursday.
The Ardmore Tigers took on Lee in a home game. For the boys matchup, Lee was victorious by a final score of 68 to 28. The girls team also took on Lee, with Lee winning by a score of 81 to 41.
