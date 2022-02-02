Limestone County hoops continued on Tuesday evening, with almost the entire county in action.
Tuesday scores
Clements and Lindsay Lane squared off on Tuesday in the boys and girls basketball matchups. For the boys game, the Colts were successful by a final score of 58 to 32. Dylan Patrick scored 33 points in the game.
For the girls game, Clements also won, by a final score of 55 to 23. For Lindsay Lane, the leading scorer was Lindsey Holland with 12 points.
For the Lady Colts, the leading scorers were Taylor Farrar and Jenny Trent with 18 points and 13 points, respectively.
East Limestone and West Limestone squared off on Tuesday in both the boys matchup and the girls matchup.
For the boys game, East Limestone was victorious by a final score of 52 to 43.
For the girls game, East Limestone was also victorious. Taylor Farrar led the way with 15 points and seven rebounds. Tyjah Duncan added nine points and four steals in a stout defensive effort. For the Lady Wildcats, Carlie Belle Winter scored 20 points in the game.
Tanner and Elkmont squared off for both the boys and girls matchups. For the boys, the Rattlers won by a final score of 58 to 48.
For the girls game, the final score was 64 to 49 in favor of the Lady Rattlers.
Shauna Fletcher scored 40 points and Keyera Jeanes scored 24 points.
Athens and Bob Jones squared off on Tuesday evening.
For the boys game, Bob Jones won a close one, with a final score of 51 to 44.
For the girls game, the final score was in favor of the Lady Patriots, winning 49 to 33.
Athens Bible School took on Waterloo on Tuesday evening, with the Trojans winning the game by a final score of 59 to 18.
For the girls game, the final score was in favor of Waterloo, 52 to 45 in a close game.
Upcoming
Ardmore and Priceville face off from the home gym of Priceville on Thursday.
Athens High faces James Clemens from the home gym of JC on Thursday.
Clements and Lexington face off from Clements on Thursday.
Tanner and Lindsay Lane face off on Thursday from the Lions’ home gym.
East Limestone and Bob Jones play on Friday from Bob Jones’ home gym.
West Limestone faces Lauderdale County on Friday from the home gym of West Limestone.
Athens Bible School faces Cherokee on Friday from the home gym of Cherokee.
