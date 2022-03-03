Limestone County is in the early stages of their spring sports as games continue to unfold throughout the county.
Here are scores updates for soccer.
All scores via MaxPreps or the coaches themselves, by March 2.
Soccer
Athens High
Boys:
W over Faith Academy 2-1
T vs. Robertsdale 2-2
W over Cottage Hill 4-0
W over Elkmont 2-1
W over Madison Academy 3-1
L to Tanner 4-2
Girls:
L to Austin 8-1
L to Foley 7-1
W over ACA 2-0
T vs. Bayside 1-1
L to Florence 3-0
L to Madison Academy 1-0
W over Tanner 6-0
Lindsay Lane
N/A
Athens Bible
Boys:
L to Ardmore 11-1
L to East Lawrence 4-2
L to Mars Hill 10-0
West Limestone
Boys:
W over East Limestone 4-1
L to Danville 6-2
T vs. St. Bernard 1-1
L to Tanner 4-2
Girls:
L to East Limestone 10-0
L to Danville 6-0
L to St. Bernard 3-0
W over Tanner 2-1
L to Madison Academy 8-0
East Limestone
Boys:
L to West Limestone 4-1
L to Hazel Green 4-0
L to Ardmore 4-3
Girls:
W over West Limestone 10-0
L to Bob Jones 5-0
W over Buckhorn 7-0
L to Grisson 2-0
W over Ardmore 11-1
Clements
Boys:
L to Elkmont 10-0
Girls:
W over Elkmont 2-1
Elkmont
Boys:
L to Hazel Green 4-1
W over Lawrence County 5-0
T vs. Jasper 4-4
L to Athens 2-1
W over Clements 10-0
W over East Lawrence 7-0
Girls:
W over Lawrence County 13-3
W over Hamilton 8-1
W over Haleyville 11-1
W over New Hope 11-1
L to Clements 2-1
W over Priceville 2-1
Ardmore
Boys:
W over Mae Jemison 10-2
L to Hazel Green 6-0
W over Athens Bible 11-1
W over East Limestone 4-3
Girls:
W over Mae Jemison 4-1
L to Hazel Green 11-1
L to East Limestone 11-1
Tanner
Boys:
L to Florence 7-2
L to Sparkman 3-2
W over West Limestone 4-2
W over JPII 1-0
W over Lee 10-0
T vs. Cullman 2-2
W over Athens 4-2
L to Mountain Brook 11-1
Girls:
L to West Morgan 10-0
L to West Limestone 2-1
L to Athens 6-0
Scores and updates will be provided for all eight teams in Athens-Limestone participating in the sport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.