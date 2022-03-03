Tanner soccer

In this February 2022 photo, Tanner High School soccer prepares for their game versus Mountain Brook in Birmingham. 

 Courtesy photo / Tanner Soccer Facebook / photo by Over Pic Art

Limestone County is in the early stages of their spring sports as games continue to unfold throughout the county.

Here are scores updates for soccer.

All scores via MaxPreps or the coaches themselves, by March 2.

Soccer

Athens High

Boys:

W over Faith Academy 2-1

T vs. Robertsdale 2-2

W over Cottage Hill 4-0

W over Elkmont 2-1

W over Madison Academy 3-1

L to Tanner 4-2

Girls:

L to Austin 8-1

L to Foley 7-1

W over ACA 2-0

T vs. Bayside 1-1

L to Florence 3-0

L to Madison Academy 1-0

W over Tanner 6-0

Lindsay Lane

N/A

Athens Bible

Boys:

L to Ardmore 11-1

L to East Lawrence 4-2

L to Mars Hill 10-0

West Limestone

Boys:

W over East Limestone 4-1

L to Danville 6-2

T vs. St. Bernard 1-1

L to Tanner 4-2

Girls:

L to East Limestone 10-0

L to Danville 6-0

L to St. Bernard 3-0

W over Tanner 2-1

L to Madison Academy 8-0

East Limestone

Boys:

L to West Limestone 4-1

L to Hazel Green 4-0

L to Ardmore 4-3

Girls:

W over West Limestone 10-0

L to Bob Jones 5-0

W over Buckhorn 7-0

L to Grisson 2-0

W over Ardmore 11-1

Clements

Boys:

L to Elkmont 10-0

Girls:

W over Elkmont 2-1

Elkmont

Boys:

L to Hazel Green 4-1

W over Lawrence County 5-0

T vs. Jasper 4-4

L to Athens 2-1

W over Clements 10-0

W over East Lawrence 7-0

Girls:

W over Lawrence County 13-3

W over Hamilton 8-1

W over Haleyville 11-1

W over New Hope 11-1

L to Clements 2-1

W over Priceville 2-1

Ardmore

Boys:

W over Mae Jemison 10-2

L to Hazel Green 6-0

W over Athens Bible 11-1

W over East Limestone 4-3

Girls:

W over Mae Jemison 4-1

L to Hazel Green 11-1

L to East Limestone 11-1

Tanner

Boys:

L to Florence 7-2

L to Sparkman 3-2

W over West Limestone 4-2

W over JPII 1-0

W over Lee 10-0

T vs. Cullman 2-2

W over Athens 4-2

L to Mountain Brook 11-1

Girls:

L to West Morgan 10-0

L to West Limestone 2-1

L to Athens 6-0

Scores and updates will be provided for all eight teams in Athens-Limestone participating in the sport.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you