Walter Hill is a 2022 inductee of the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame after making a name for himself on the gridiron at multiple levels of the game.
Hill, of East Limestone, is known as one of the best football players in school history for both ELHS and also Tennessee Tech.
At both schools, he set records and was recognized for multiple honors.
During his football career at East Limestone, Hill was an All-County, All-Area and All-State wide receiver for the Indians.
His senior year, he had 50 receptions for 1,172 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Hill was also a three-year letterman in basketball for East Limestone as well. His senior year, he was All-Area and All-County and was also on the All-Tournament team for the county tournament.
At Tennessee Tech for football, Hill set the school record for receptions in a career with 148.
After torching UT-Martin with seven receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns, Hill was named OVC Conference Player of the Week.
He started 36 consecutive games over four years.
His head coach at Tennessee Tech, Mike Hennigan, said “Walter has had a good career and has rewrote some of the record books at Tech. He will go down in Tech history as one of the best to ever play the game.”
The 10 members being inducted into the 2022 Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame includes Hill, Philip Rivers, Venard Hendrix, Mary Fletcher, Mike Davis, Danny Anderson, Rashad Harris, John Johnson, John Wayne King and Adolph Cosby.
Hill and the nine other members will be honored during the induction banquet ceremony on June 11, as well as one June 9 during the Martha Jo Leonard Memorial Golf Tournament from Canebrake Club.
Congratulations to Hill and all of the inductees of the 2022 Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame.
Updates on the commemorative golf tournament, as well as profiles on the remaining members of the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame, will be provided as events get closer in upcoming print editions of The News Courier, as well as available online at enewscourier.com.
