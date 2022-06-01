John Johnson is a 2022 inductee to the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame, voted on earlier in March of this year.
Johnson, of Clements High School, was a football standout in Limestone County.
He was good enough to play for Ole Miss and UNA over his collegiate career. At both schools, he was a starter on the defensive line.
In 1981, for UNA, Johnson had 64 tackles, five tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.
Johnson is one of 10 inductees of this year’s Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame class.
Other inductees include Philip Rivers, John Wayne King, Venard Hendrix, Danny Anderson, Adolph Cosby, Mike Davis, Mary Fletcher, Walter Hill and Rashad Harris.
The LCSHOF commemorative golf tournament, named the Martha Jo Leonard Memorial Golf Tournament, and the induction ceremony, along with other events, take place from June 9 through June 11.
The golf tournament is taking place from Canebrake Golf Club and the banquet ceremony is taking place from the Veterans Museum in Athens.
Look for more profiles on the other nine members of the 2022 Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame in upcoming editions of The News Courier and online at enewscourier.com.
Congratulations to each of the new members of the Hall of Fame.
