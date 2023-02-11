Quez Watkins has been an Eagle for life.
He just traded the black and gold for black and green.
The Athens Golden Eagles high school football standout and Southern Miss Golden Eagles collegiate football standout is now a significant factor to the Philadelphia Eagles going to the Super Bowl.
He is a starter at wide receiver – a member of a trio that has decimated defenses all season alongside the NFL’s top receiver in 2022-2023 AJ Brown and former Heisman winner DeVonta Smith.
He has proudly exclaimed “Athens” as home during the rundown of the starters before a “Sunday Night Football” primetime game. He continuously gives back to the Athens community for his football camp. He also has an infectious smile.
Watkins can also show off his stats as some of the best at Southern Miss, and the beginnings of a productive career in the NFL.
In the 2022-2023 NFL season he has 3 touchdowns, 354 yards and a few huge plays. In his NFL career, he has 1,107 yards and 13.3 yards per catch. In his prestigious Southern Miss career he tallied 2,404 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15.1 yards per catch.
It is for all these reasons, and many more, that his father, Terrance Williams, views his son as a fine young man.
“I am just so proud of him, as a man as a player, for being my son,” Williams said. “He’s got here and stayed here (in the NFL) with a lot of people counting him out.”
Though Williams is immensely proud of his son for his accomplishment, that it was not always easy is what makes it sweeter for both Williams and Watkins.
“He made some mistakes in life; when he was younger maybe made things a tad harder than what they could’ve been,” Williams said. “But, he learned from it, used it and built from it. That’s what has drove him to what he is doing now.”
Williams has been involved with Watkins’ football journey since he first picked up a ball. He knows Watkins’ goals as well as anyone, and recognizes he is close to achieving a major one.
“He has manifested all of this. Quez wanted to be a football player, play in a Super Bowl and win the Super Bowl. All that is left is for him to go do his job.”
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has welcomed Watkins with a full heart and deep touchdown passes. Peers at wide receiver AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith have embraced Watkins as one the members of their ever-growing club of Batman impersonators.
“They are a family now. They believe in each other and push each other,” Williams said. “The whole team does. That’s what makes them great. That’s why they are going to win.”
While Watkins has his immediate family he can always rely on, he also has his Athens family and the Philly family. The former have been decorating windows in downtown Athens and holding pep rallies at the high school, while the latter has welcomed Watkins as one of their own with open arms.
“Open arms” in Philadelphia can change quickly, as the fanbase is known for tough love for their sports teams and athletes.
However, when they’re winning, everyone is happy. Williams is aware of this high standard that comes from the intense fanbase.
“It can be football, basketball, whatever it is. They are going to let you know. That is for sure,” Williams said. “They love them. But, they will let you know.”
Despite the high pressure from a passionate fanbase, they love their teams when they’re playing like this. Williams says Philadelphia is a “blessing” for his family.
As for where this ranks in Watkins’ journey, his father says this is number 1 on the list, as the “top of the top.”
In order to stay at the top, Williams knows Watkins must keep working to prove the doubters wrong.
“All he can do now is better himself at his position,” Williams said. “People didn’t think he was going to get here.”
As for final score predictions, Williams is riding with Quez and the Eagles, with a final score of 28-21 over the Chiefs.
The Chiefs are not known for their stout defense, especially on the back end. However, up front, they are one of the best in the league – anchored by All-Pro Chris Jones and pash-rushing standout Frank Clark.
While Hurts is always capable of making big plays with his legs to avoid pressure, Watkins and the receiving group may need to help Hurts in the short passing game in order to open up the deep ball – one area where Watkins thrives.
Luckily for the Eagles, they have the top offensive line in football.
Also luckily for the Eagles, they have three wide receivers who are better than any other wide receiver trio in the league. Just look at the production.
It helps having a WR1 at WR3 in Watkins.
