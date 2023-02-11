West Limestone is on the map.
Not only in Limestone County, but in northern Alabama, middle Tennessee, more recently in Philadelphia and now Arizona for the Super Bowl – as Reed Blankenship’s journey from the Wildcats to the Blue Raiders to the Eagles continues as a significant contributor.
He has always been a significant contributor, with stats to back it up. At Middle Tennessee State in his career he had the school record with 419 total tackles and also 9 interceptions.
His 2021 season at MTSU saw him tally 110 total tackles and a fumble returned for a touchdown.
Blankenship plays defensive back for the Eagles. He went undrafted out of college but was picked up within 15 minutes of the draft being over, according to Troy Blankenship – his father.
Reed was undrafted and had to earn his way to keep his spot on the roster. While the Blankenship family is not certain of the reason the Eagles decided to keep him, they like to think it is because they saw the value in Reed.
This came to fruition quickly, when Chauncey Garnder-Johnson went down in a regular season game versus the Packers in Green Bay.
Backstory: Before the game, Troy told Reed half-jokingly that if he intercepts Packers great Aaron Rodgers, he would like to have the ball.
Reed would get his chance after the Gardner-Johnson injury, and would make the most of his dad’s wishes – picking off Rodgers.
The Blankenship family was unable to attend the game in one of the rare moments they could not make the trip.
“Really, he wasn’t even supposed to play. He was dressing, but he had played like two snaps on defense. So, what’s the chance of him getting on the field and picking off Aaron Rodgers?” Troy said. “You don’t ever know. You always have to have that positive vibe that if you do get out there, you can do it. We were watching. When Johnson got hurt, we were like ‘well, we are probably about to find out what he can do now.’”
They found out quick, as Blankenship would make a break on a throw from Rodgers before rolling on the ground with a secure pick.
Troy says that it has been “business as usual” for him – work and go home. The main difference are the reporters calling him.
Another large difference is the outpouring of support Troy not only acknowledges, but deeply appreciates.
Windows have decorated parts of Athens-Limestone wishing well to Reed. Sugar Creek Elementary, along with the West Limestone cheerleaders, threw Reed a pep rally. There is a buzz in Limestone.
“There has been a lot of support, with everybody texting and calling,” Troy said. “I know West and the schools are doing a few things. It has been crazy, and then the reporters calling. Other than that, we don’t have a whole lot to do but work.”
Reed had some bigger offers out of high school, but chose to attend Middle Tennessee State, where he quickly made a name for himself, and stayed for 5 seasons.
“He has a pretty big following not just here in Limestone, but up to the middle Tennessee area as well,” Troy said.
He was able to make the NFL due to his work ethic and high production on the field. It didn’t matter if he wasn’t at an SEC school – the Eagles saw the talent in him when they signed him, much like what Middle Tennessee State saw.
“I think he had like 17 or 18 offers total out of high school. Wake Forest and Minnesota were the two bigger schools, I think,” Troy said. “We went to the Auburns and the Ole Misses and all that. They just didn’t think he was good enough, I guess. He played the first game (for MTSU) against Vanderbilt and started the second game in Syracuse and had his first interception up there. It has been going ever since.”
For score predictions, Troy expects a solid victory, with the Eagles defeating the Chiefs 31-14.
The Chiefs are led by their high-flying offense and a young legend of a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. Their receiving corp may not have a true No. 1 option, but they have 4-5 guys who can make solid plays at any given moment. Furthermore, they have one of the best tight ends in the history of the game: Travis Kelce.
If Reed is given an opportunity in the Super Bowl, it will come against a formidable opponent. Much like it did when facing Aaron Rodgers on a moment’s notice.
Just don’t doubt him.
