This week, Athens City Schools announced the selection of Linda Moore as the Alabama High School Athletic Association District 8 Athletic Director of the Year. She was nominated by other Administrators and ADs in District 8.
“Receiving this honor is very humbling. It feels good to know your hard work, dedication, and commitment to everyone and everything has not gone unnoticed,” Moore said.
Moore has served as the AD at Athens High School and Athens Middle School since 2020. Previously she served seven years as AD for Dallas County High School. While at Dallas County High school she also served as the Dropout Prevention Specialist, the Volleyball Coach, and Assistant Girls Basketball Coach. She was a 7th grade history teacher and girls basketball coach at Bibb County Junior High School.
She holds certifications as Athletic Administrator (CAA) (NIAAA), Registered International Athletic Administrator (RIAA), and is currently pursuing certification as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator (CMAA).
Moore received the AHSAA and AHSADCA Making a Difference Award in 2022, an award that recognizes individuals who go beyond their normal duties to make a positive impact in their schools and communities.
Serving as AD doesn’t come without its rewards and challenges for Moore.
“The most rewarding part of being an Athletic Director is the relationship with the coaches, players, and parents. Also, just being around the many different sports,” Moore said. “The most challenging part of being an Athletic Director is balancing your time. With so many sporting activities going on, I want to make sure everyone is supported.”
Moore said, “every day is a good memory for me. Each day that I get to be around athletics is a joy. Each day is different. You have to be prepared for any and everything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.