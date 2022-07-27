Lindsay Lane athletics is motivated by long-term goals as they make the move to Class 2A for the 2022-2023 sports season, the smallest school in the classification.
According to LLCA’s athletic director, Megan Ellison, the move is believed to be the right one for long-term success, while the growth of their school signifies a trend in the right direction.
“It represents growth in our school and a need for Christian education,” she said. “We did not expect to grow so fast, but we are trying to embrace it.”
Lindsay Lane will compete in Class 2A across all sports.
However, the Lions and Lady Lions, due to competitive balance and student count, made the 2A class by two students, making them the smallest school in the class.
However, Lindsay Lane is embracing the opportunity to raise their game.
“When you raise the bar, it brings up your level of play as well,” Ellison said.
LLCA has raised the bar multiple times since their inception as a Christian Academy based in Athens.
This past season, they ran away as the clear front-runners of a state title for track & field.
The baseball team made it to the state title game, bringing home a red map as the state runner-up for Class 1A, which is the level of classification they have continuously participated in.
The volleyball team made a deep run into the state playoffs, going to the Final Four.
“We are trending in the right direction,” Ellison said. “I think we are there (competitively).”
The growth of their school as been congruent with the growth of their athletic success.
For example, multiple athletes signed scholarships over the past 2021-2022 season in sports such as baseball, volleyball, cross country and more.
Furthermore, LLCA had the first football signing in their history, as Roderick Watkins signed to play football and run track for Kansas-Wesleyan University, propelling himself to the collegiate level from a Junior Varsity program.
While they grow in numbers, so does their innovation to build foundations for their athletics.
For many sports, they have – or soon will – established middle school programs which will act as a feeder to the larger programs as a solid base for high school athletics.
Furthermore, according to Ellison, they are working on adding more sports to the school’s ever-growing list of options.
Updates on Lindsay Lane athletics for the upcoming season will be provided in upcoming editions of the paper.
