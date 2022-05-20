The Lindsay Lane Lions baseball team is bringing home a red map after finishing runner-up in the state title game versus Bayshore Christian, capping off their successful season.
While the season would end with Bayshore Christian winning Game 2 by a final score of 8-4, after winning Game 1 by a final score of 7-2, The Lindsay Lane Lions had a successful season where they posted a winning percentage right around .800 and had all of their starters hitting above .300 at multiple points during the season.
A full story on their season will be provided next week in print and online for The News Courier.
