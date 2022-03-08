The Lindsay Lane baseball team is off to a hot start in their 2022 season, sitting at a perfect 7-0, as of press time March 7.
Despite being a current 1A school, they are consistently beating 2A, 3A and 4A schools, and not always by close margins, either.
They are scoring at will and shutting opponents out.
This includes Ray Anderson, who pitched a no-hitter in a game over the past weekend, as part of a two-game series vs. Pisgah where they won by a combined score of 40-0.
The Lions defeated Priceville, who at the time was ranked No. 5 in the state for 4A, according to head coach Charles Morrison.
They have victories over West Limestone and Elkmont, who Morrison says he has great relationships with, and much respect for their programs.
Here are their seven victories on the year so far:
• 23-0 over Shoals Christian
• 7-5 over Elkmont
• 6-0 to West Limestone
• 16-10 over Elkmont
• 3-0 over Priceville
• 21-0 over Pisgah
• 19-0 over Pisgah
The Lions have 10 hitters who are batting above .300. They have four players hitting over .400 and three hitting at .500 or better.
This includes leading hitter Sam Hogue, who recently signed to play ball at Wallace State.
He is hitting .727 in seven games on the season, as of press time March 7.
Hogue also has 17 RBIs.
“Our bats are hot,” Morrison said. “We are hitting the mess out of it.”
In addition to Hogue, Max Morrison is hitting .527 on the season.
Coach Morrison brought up three facets of this team that makes them dangerous this season: Their unity, their commitment to their offseason training and their hunger after being put out of the playoffs last season, despite being talented enough to go all the way.
According to Morrison, many of the players on the team have known each other for some time. Additionally, many of them experienced the highs and lows together, as they were a younger team last year that has since turned into a team of almost all juniors and seniors.
“They are a close-knit group; they have been playing together several years,” Morrison said. “We have a lot of fun while we are out there (playing).”
Morrison also put a heavy emphasis on their offseason training and arm-care programs. Where they not only became stronger and more explosive, but also became more health-conscious with their recovery as well.
This commitment to their strength training and arm-care programs have led to results on the diamond. Their hitting, according to Morrison, has significantly improved from last year, while their pitchers have thrown five shutouts on the year so far, along with the no-hitter over the weekend.
Anderson, who threw the no-hitter, was named the 1A-7A Prep Baseball Report Pitcher of the Week.
“He is a very special talent,” Morrison said.
Additionally, their No. 2 pitcher in the rotation, Micah Perkins, is signing to play at the next level on March 18, going to Huntingdon College in Montgomery.
He is also batting .500 on the season.
The Lions have enough arm talent to go seven-deep on the mound.
Lastly, they are fueled by their desire to win a state championship, and are using last year as motivation, where they believed they could have traveled farther in the state tournament.
“When we got put out of the playoffs, that stung,” Morrison said. “They have really worked their tails off. I keep encouraging them to enjoy the ride.
According to Morrison, their strength is their pitching and defense, and have the shutout results to prove it.
“We don’t like anyone to score,” Morrison said.
However, with them scoring 16 or more runs four times so far, their batting is making a run at being the Lions’ greatest asset.
Coverage of the Lindsay Lane baseball team will continue as the season progresses, including coverage of the signing day for Micah Perkins.
Notable upcoming games include versus Priceville, Decatur Heritage, Clements and East Limestone.
