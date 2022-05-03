The Lindsay Lane Lions and Elkmont Red Devils are continuing their playoff pushes after both winning their series this past weekend, with Lindsay Lane defeating Ragland in 1A and Elkmont defeating Hokes Bluff in 3A.
Both coaches for the two Limestone County programs, Charles Morrison for Lindsay Lane and Robby Reece for Elkmont, are seeing a maturation of their teams and them playing their best ball at the right time.
Elkmont won both of their games, not needing to play a rubber match on Saturday after taking care of business versus the visiting Hokes Bluff team,
“We’ve matured a lot as a baseball team the past couple years,” Reece said, saying that they used to “lose focus” in between double-headers, but now don’t let the other team hang around, handing the finishing blows to prevent a Game 3.
Their next series versus defending champions Phil Campbell will take place with Elkmont as the visitors.
For the Lindsay Lane Lions, they put up numbers in their two victories over Ragland in St. Clair County, scoring 18 runs over a two-game sweep of the series.
Their high-scoring affairs is a continuation of a season-long onslaught of the baseball at the plate.
The Lions scored seven runs in the first two innings of one of their double-headers taking place last Friday.
However, despite their offensive prowess, Morrison says their strength is their pitching, with five top-tier options on the mound.
“At the end of the day, pitching is the key to our team,” Morrison said.
The main players that will see action on the mound in the postseason are Ray Anderson, Micah Perkins, Ben Frasier, A.J. Davis and Mason Burns.
Despite the embarrassment of riches at the pitching position, many of the pitchers, such as Frasier, have yet to start a game in the playoffs from the mound, due to the two sweeps of the first two rounds of the playoffs.
As far as Appalachian goes, the team from Oneonta will travel to face the Lions with a 26-4 and being a Top 5 team in the state.
Morrison called them a “very solid baseball team.”
Updates will be provided throughout the playoffs as Lindsay Lane and Elkmont look to continue their runs in their respective classifications.
They represent the final two schools left playing baseball in Limestone County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.