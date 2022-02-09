The Lindsay Lane softball program has established a tradition to help the Lady Lions with the future, with their first ever softball clinic taking place this past weekend.
The clinic was created in large part due to the efforts of youth sports director Lauren Evans and Varsity softball coach Brandy Davis, among others.
The goal of the camp was to promote unity among the current Lady Lions and the Lady Lions of the future, while also training them on fundamentals, hitting, fielding and more.
“It is about the connectivity. It is about making them feel special, because they are special,” Evans said. “They are the future Lady Lions.”
“My girls enjoyed the opportunity to work with the younger girls,” Davis said.
There were a total of 24 young ones who came out for the clinic, a sign of interest in the sport that, according to Evans, is constantly growing at the school.
Because of this, they are going to better establish a smooth transition from the younger ages to the Varsity level of competition.
“We want to spark interest in the younger girls,” Evans said. “You don’t know if you will like it until you try it. We had a great turnout. This is going to translate for us in numbers.”
The girls accomplished what they set out for despite the frigid temperatures that dipped below the 40-degree threshold. According to Davis, there was plenty of hot chocolate and hot hands at their disposal.
The clinic comes with the start of the softball season right around the corner.
The Lady Lions have been practicing for four weeks now, according to Davis. Also according to Davis, it was nice to get out on the field and do something other than the normal practice routine.
The team was excited as well for the opportunity to help the young ones.
“It was good to do something new. We have been practicing for four weeks,” Davis said. “They really owned the responsibility.”
Davis said they talked as a team about what drills and activities they wanted to do with the future Lady Lions, and came up with what they viewed as a solid plan.
According to Davis and Evans, it was more than that; it was a huge success.
Lindsay Lane’s softball team will begin their season soon, with their first game taking place on March 3 versus East Limestone.
